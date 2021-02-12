DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.75-8.75 EPS.

NYSE:DVA traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. DaVita has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

