DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Disappointing Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $104.78 and last traded at $104.99. 1,573,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 779,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DaVita by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DaVita by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in DaVita by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

