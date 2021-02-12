DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

