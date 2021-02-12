DDKoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,675.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $43,675.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012481 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001451 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.