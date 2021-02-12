DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 75.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $40,255.97 and $169.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.75 or 0.01100446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058270 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.83 or 0.05749806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

