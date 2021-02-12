Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $149,265.64 and approximately $3,181.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

