DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 1,504 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

