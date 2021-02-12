DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average is $216.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

