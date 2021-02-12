DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 42700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

About DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing and promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focuses on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, such as sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

