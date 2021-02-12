DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $225,701.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00022496 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,423,660 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

