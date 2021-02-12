Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

DE opened at $314.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

