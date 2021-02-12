DEEX Trading Up 99.1% This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $296,792.65 and $1,551.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 99.1% against the US dollar. One DEEX token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007433 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

