DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Achieves $10.27 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $535,367.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00009774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,212,469 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

