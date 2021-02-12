DeFiner Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $401,200.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.