Degenerator (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00362525 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $784.18 or 0.01649555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

