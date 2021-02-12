Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Short Interest Update

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the January 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Delek Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,780. Delek Group has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

