Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 642,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after buying an additional 128,315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,970.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,695 shares of company stock worth $124,809,126 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

DELL stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

