Delphy Price Up 81.1% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Delphy has a market cap of $538,960.40 and approximately $74,328.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.56 or 0.01103954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058318 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.73 or 0.05775828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

