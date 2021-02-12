Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 921 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

