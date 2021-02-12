DeltaChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 96.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $139,666.54 and $224.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00089237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.