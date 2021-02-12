DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
