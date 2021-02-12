DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

