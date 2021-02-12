Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $119.97 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 198.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $119.97 million and $115.49 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

