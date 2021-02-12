DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00010408 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $474,033.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 125.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

