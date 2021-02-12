DerivaDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $784,536.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00019444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $242.29 million and approximately $784,536.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00080138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090354 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.54 or 1.00662676 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.