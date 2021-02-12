DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 14.2% After Analyst Upgrade

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $79.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. DermTech traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $76.24. 2,464,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,406,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DMTK. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.