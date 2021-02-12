Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $14.74 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $370,308.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002980 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 96.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,692.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.66 or 0.03884576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00428489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $582.35 or 0.01221052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00492841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00424836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00307196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00025369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,369,252 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.