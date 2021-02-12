Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Derwent London stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

