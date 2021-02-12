Desjardins Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

ACB opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

