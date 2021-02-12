Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$47.17 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$40.97 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$57.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.