Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

