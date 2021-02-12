Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €200.00 ($235.29) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

EPA RI opened at €159.40 ($187.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.51. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

