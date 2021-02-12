Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.20 ($37.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.08 ($27.15).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.