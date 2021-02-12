Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.20 ($37.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

