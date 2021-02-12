Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 1,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.