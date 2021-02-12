Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

