Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.60 ($5.41) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.78 ($7.97).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €10.76 ($12.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.48 and its 200-day moving average is €9.02. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €15.47 ($18.19).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

