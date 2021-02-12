Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.00

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 3839768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £126.64 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

