Dev Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.78 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $525,420.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

