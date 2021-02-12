Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.30. Devonian Health Group shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,925 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

