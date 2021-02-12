DEX (DEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,574.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $81,574.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.30 or 0.01107887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006461 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.05783812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.