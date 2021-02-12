DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,325.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $21,325.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

