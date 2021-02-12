DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $410.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

