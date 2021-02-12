DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. DexCom updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.99. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.78.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

