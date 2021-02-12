DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.06.

DXCM stock opened at $410.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

