DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 131.8% in January

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDDF stock remained flat at $$30.98 during midday trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.