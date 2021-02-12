DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $217.00

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $217.00, but opened at $210.50. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 7,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

