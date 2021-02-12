dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.22 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00007950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.17 or 0.01129520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006333 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.70 or 0.05680731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019604 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

