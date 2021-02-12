Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Shares Up 1.9%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.37. 12,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

