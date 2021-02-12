Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Up 21.2%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares traded up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.60. 5,827,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 1,066,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

