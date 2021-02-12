Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Up 21.2%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares traded up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.60. 5,827,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 1,066,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
