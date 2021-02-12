Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.
Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 157,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,388. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
