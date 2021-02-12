Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 157,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,388. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSX. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

