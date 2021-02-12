Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) shares traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,463,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 929,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.